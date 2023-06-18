The Presidential Records Act doesn't have much sway or criminality involved in it. You can be fined for having documents in the wrong places.

However U.S. Code § 1924 and U.S. Code § 798 layout the specific criminality involved with blocking the governments access to documents and showing others those documents.

The indictment has Trump in a recorded conversation bragging how he "could have declassified" some documents but he couldn't now because he wasn't president anymore.

That is a loaded statement and an admission of guilt!

Trump's spoiled brat arrogance and selfish, bullheaded-greed has turned around and bit him in the rear! He deserves it! -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City