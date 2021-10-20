MICHAEL BUSHBY: Here's why you should vote for me for Sioux City school board

My name is Michael Bushby, and I am writing to ask for your vote for the Sioux City Community School Board on Nov. 2.

Education has always been a central part of my life. I was raised by a teacher and grew up witnessing first-hand what education looks like when it is a calling, and not just a job. After graduating in ’99, I attended UNI, and earned my BA in psychology, then earned my masters in occupational therapy in 2006 from St. Ambrose University.

I married my incredible wife, Sara, in 2003 and after finishing school, we moved to Baltimore, and had our two children, later moving to Sioux City in 2013. Some of my proudest moments have included walking my daughter and son into their first days of kindergarten, excitedly watching them start their journey through the public school system that gave me so much.

I have mostly been pleased with my children's education. We’ve been blessed with some unbelievable teachers, but we’ve also remained involved, talking with teachers, administrators, and the school board frequently about our concerns. I’ve shared worries about bullying, lack of representation and resources for children with special needs and their families, poor implementation of the cluster grouping model for TAG instruction, and even the method of determining whether to close or delay school during inclement weather. I ask for your vote because even as a private citizen, I am involved, engaged, and willing to be part of the solution.

Our teachers are an incredible resource. When those teachers have what they need, they can ignite a love in learning that will last a lifetime. When they don’t, our children's education, arguably the most important tool at our disposal for success in life, suffers. To that end, I believe strongly in supplying increased funding and support to our teachers. We have record cash balances available in this district, and several million dollars in COVID relief funds available to us to combat learning loss. I feel this funding has more utility buying supplies for beautiful projects, continuing education to empower our teachers to strengthen their skills, and for recruitment and retention of fantastic teachers than it does on air conditioning or other infrastructure spending, or disappearing into another program that will be insufficiently supported and will not provide its intended benefit.

I would be remiss in not mentioning the mask issue, as it was not even 24 hours after our board chose not to even vote on the issue that I announced my candidacy. I have been clear in my point; The AMA, AAP, CDC, WHO, American Education Association, and American Association of School Boards have supported masking in schools. I stand with those learned institutions and agencies, and I stand behind the data without political motivation of any kind. I love kids, and I want them to be safe, and free of anxiety so they can do their one job, which is to learn. The mask issue is only one issue among many that we face as a district, and with any issue we face my approach will be similar. We need to gather information, make informed decisions and then mindfully review the results and transparently communicate those results to the community so you can be part of the solution with us.

They say it takes a village to raise a child. We are trying to raise about 15,000 of them. This is best accomplished when we work as a team with one purpose. If you want what is best for kids, I assure you this; whatever our differences, we are on the same team.

I look forward to casting my vote on Nov. 2. I hope you will too, and I hope that I earn your vote. Thank you.

