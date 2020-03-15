MILLER: How we're covering the coronavirus pandemic

When The Journal started in 1864, the Civil War was a factor and life, according to the editor, “was at a standstill.” With that first edition, he vowed the paper would press on and give readers the news they needed to carry on.
More than 155 years later, that hasn’t changed. We’re still committed to sharing that news. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, that’s particularly important.
To help you navigate the ever-shifting tide of information, we plan to provide daily updates about the virus and its impact on our lives. We’ll also give you news that can help you make informed decisions and we’ll talk to the people who have answers. Online, we’ll give you the latest news as we receive it.
More important, there will not be a paywall on our website for any coronavirus stories. If you are not a subscriber (or “member” as we like to call you), you will be able to read those stories without a subscription. We hope this will help quell the misinformation that often can be found on social media. While you’re reading those stories, we invite you to take a look at all of the other offerings we having – stories, videos, photo galleries – that might make you want to become a regular subscriber.
Your support will allow us to continue to tell this and future stories to the best of our abilities.
For our subscribers, we offer a host of other extras, including a new coronavirus e-mail newsletter. Released daily, the quick read will give you the updates you need to know without the clutter of commentary. You can get that – at no extra charge – just by adding it to the newsletters you already get.
In the daily editions of The Journal, we’ll provide coronavirus digests that will inform you of the latest developments and changes. On Sundays, we’ll have several pages of “news you can use” regarding the virus and how it’s affecting your friends and neighbors.
Additionally, we’ll continue to tell Siouxland’s story and how we’re dealing with the crisis.
Our goal is to share those stories without the commentary that’s all too prevalent on cable television. Our hope is that you’ll see us as the source for responsible reporting.
Like other businesses, we’re taking precautions to protect our employees. If that means reporters call sources on the phone instead of visiting them, we’ll do that. If it means they’ll work from home, we’ll do that, too.
We want to be ready. We want you to be informed. And we want you to be our partner.
Help us cover this developing story by sharing what you know. Answer our calls. Be ready.
What’s heartening is we have been through situations like this before. We learned from our mistakes and we made adjustments.
Now, we know we can face any kind of unknown if we stay focused, think about others and join forces.
We have the vehicles – online and in print – that can keep you informed.
Give them a look and trust the news we’re sharing.
Like that editor from 1864, we know we have a job to do and we’re prepared to do it -- for you and us.
Bruce R. Miller is editor of The Journal.