MILLER: How we're covering the coronavirus pandemic

When The Journal started in 1864, the Civil War was a factor and life, according to the editor, “was at a standstill.” With that first edition, he vowed the paper would press on and give readers the news they needed to carry on.

More than 155 years later, that hasn’t changed. We’re still committed to sharing that news. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, that’s particularly important.

To help you navigate the ever-shifting tide of information, we plan to provide daily updates about the virus and its impact on our lives. We’ll also give you news that can help you make informed decisions and we’ll talk to the people who have answers. Online, we’ll give you the latest news as we receive it.

More important, there will not be a paywall on our website for any coronavirus stories. If you are not a subscriber (or “member” as we like to call you), you will be able to read those stories without a subscription. We hope this will help quell the misinformation that often can be found on social media. While you’re reading those stories, we invite you to take a look at all of the other offerings we having – stories, videos, photo galleries – that might make you want to become a regular subscriber.

Your support will allow us to continue to tell this and future stories to the best of our abilities.