MURPHY: Wisconsin drama evidence of need for good policy, smart public behavior

As businesses in states like Iowa begin to re-open, those businesses become even more responsible for protecting the public health. The goal and hope in places where businesses are re-opening is that individuals will continue to practice safe social distancing while going to restaurants, salons and retail stores. That way the economy can begin to recover and the virus’ spread can be managed.

What happened in Wisconsin shows how that strategy can go wrong.

Reynolds has consistently said she has faith in Iowans and Iowa businesses, that she believes they will continue to do the right thing. She urges all Iowans and businesses to continue practicing safe social distancing, and says from what she has observed, they have.

And to be clear, what happened in Wisconsin does not necessarily portend what will happen in Iowa. The biggest issue in Wisconsin was once the state Supreme Court struck down the governor’s orders, there was no statewide backup plan. So there suddenly were literally no statewide mitigation orders in place. A few city and county governments have since put orders in place.

In Iowa, even as businesses are allowed to re-open, social distancing measures are being required. And bars remain closed in Iowa, except for those that serve food.