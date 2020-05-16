MURPHY: Wisconsin drama evidence of need for good policy, smart public behavior

The scene from just across the river in Wisconsin provided a perfect illustration of the careful balancing act faced by elected officials as states deal with how to re-open businesses during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Literally hours after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers’ virus mitigation orders this past week, Wisconsinites poured and packed into bars across the state.
If anyone needs a visualization of public health officials’ greatest nightmares during a pandemic, check out photos from Wisconsin bars on Wednesday night: dozens of people packed into small, indoor spaces.
That sound you just heard was your local public health officials shuddering.
What happened in Wisconsin also shows the challenge facing elected officials as they try to balance re-opening businesses and protecting the public’s health.
Mitigation strategies like closing schools and businesses were put in place to slow the spread of a virus for which there is no vaccine. Social distancing is the best tool in the public health toolbox for now to slow the virus’ spread and prevent as many virus-related deaths as possible.
But many elected officials, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, have noted that such extreme mitigation strategies are not without their own residual effects. Unemployment numbers are breaking records and the economy is hurting. And there are concerns that domestic violence, substance abuse and mental illness could rise while people are being asked to stay at home for extended periods of time.
As businesses in states like Iowa begin to re-open, those businesses become even more responsible for protecting the public health. The goal and hope in places where businesses are re-opening is that individuals will continue to practice safe social distancing while going to restaurants, salons and retail stores. That way the economy can begin to recover and the virus’ spread can be managed.
What happened in Wisconsin shows how that strategy can go wrong.
Reynolds has consistently said she has faith in Iowans and Iowa businesses, that she believes they will continue to do the right thing. She urges all Iowans and businesses to continue practicing safe social distancing, and says from what she has observed, they have.
And to be clear, what happened in Wisconsin does not necessarily portend what will happen in Iowa. The biggest issue in Wisconsin was once the state Supreme Court struck down the governor’s orders, there was no statewide backup plan. So there suddenly were literally no statewide mitigation orders in place. A few city and county governments have since put orders in place.
In Iowa, even as businesses are allowed to re-open, social distancing measures are being required. And bars remain closed in Iowa, except for those that serve food.
So there is not currently a threat that Iowans are going to suddenly rush out to the bars and cram into packed, close quarters.
But the events of this week in Wisconsin show why good and clear public policy is critically important during a global pandemic. And why smart public behavior is just as critical while more and more restrictions continue to be relaxed.
It also shows the tightrope elected officials are walking, and what can happen if there is no safety net underneath.
