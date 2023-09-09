If we had the ability to ticket drivers, we’d be on the hunt for those who fail to use their turn signals.

We’d also track those who don’t stop at stop signs, who roll through intersections or who forget to yield to pedestrians.

If you don’t use your headlights at night or you pull out from a parking spot without looking, we’d crack down on you, too.

And if you’re someone who is constantly in a hurry, pulling around slower cars on a street that doesn’t allow passing, we’d be sure to write more than a few citations.

Now that school is back in session, traffic has increased and there are a lot more opportunities for “undriverly” conduct.

School bus stop arm violations A school bus stop arm is activated at the Sioux City Community School District's transportation headquarters.

Among the violations:

• Failing to stop when a school bus is flashing its lights so it can unload.

• Speeding on residential streets.

• Double parking.

• Traveling too close to the car in front of you.

• Texting while driving.

Other annoyances:

• Streets that are so packed with cars there is barely a single lane (yet not one car in a driveway).

• People who drive through funeral processions.

• Manhole covers that are so low they resemble potholes.

• Lines that are barely visible.

If schools were more vigilant about drivers education, we’d see fewer violations. Now, however, anything goes as long as you don’t get caught.

Next time you raise a fist to a driver, check your own habits and see if you aren’t guilty of other violations. Now, more than ever, it’s essential to drive defensively.