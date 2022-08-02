OTHER VOICES: A long-term attack on public schools

As a kid, I loved fishing of the dock because it assured immediate action, since I could catch tiny fish as fast as my worm hit the water.

But my dad practiced real fishing. He’d pack a lunch and fish in a small boat all day even if nothing, but mosquitoes were biting. He was in it for the long term, and it paid off with big catches. If he didn’t catch anything one day, he’d try again the next. He understood big catches took patience.

Like my dad’s long-term fishing, Republicans understand culture wars aren’t about instant gratification. The best example is their 49-year battle against Roe. They eventually found a right-wing majority on the Supreme Court brazen enough to overturn settled law and rob women of privacy and thus choice.

But the new front in the culture war is clearly public education. The Hard-Right seems determined to chip away through multiple avenues of attack.

From the late 90’s to the mid-2000s, multiple red states attacked public sector collective bargaining. In 2017, Iowa Republicans followed and gutted a 40-year-old law which all but silenced educator voices at the bargaining table.

At the same time, red state legislatures choked off public school funding, so it didn’t even match the cost of living. In Iowa, public schools have been drastically underfunded for a decade, and If schools were people, they’d qualify for food stamps.

During the last legislative sessions in blood-red states, the Right opened another long-term weapon in its arsenal. They started to sow doubt about teachers in the public by claiming that an obscure theory developed in law schools and graduate history courses in the 1970’s called Critical Race Theory, had invaded public schools.

It was a lie.

But it helped the Republican candidate for Governor win in Virginia so why not try it in other states? Even though Iowa Republicans who pushed bills to stop CRT, couldn’t define it, they were sure it was bad. They also introduced bills that would criminalize books they didn’t like and bills to limit discussion of “divisive issues.”

Now, there’s yet another attack.

Arizona passed the most expensive private school voucher law in the country, and on its heels passed a law that allows students enrolled in a teacher education program eligibility to be hired as full-time teachers, with no college degree needed.

For more than 30 years, Republicans have tried to provide a pathway to teaching that doesn’t require student teaching or pedagogy. They reached their long-term goal in Arizona.

Even during the one room school era of this country, teachers were at least required to have two years of college. Now, when teaching requires much more than it did then, Arizona has decided to devalue the profession. The next step will be to lower pay since no degree is required.

This front in the culture war won’t stay in the land of cactus and sunshine. I expect, both issues to surface in Iowa. We know Kim Reynolds, our private school Governor, is ready to introduce her third private school voucher scheme. It’s died twice but it will resurrect again, cost more, and will probably include vouchers for homeschoolers to appease reluctant, Republican, rural, lawmakers.

There’s no real teacher shortage. There’s a shortage of educated people refusing to work in a profession where they’re attacked often and earn less than a professional salary. Iowa Republicans will most likely attempt to cure the problem with a quick fix by obliterating teaching standards.

Let’s not let one party chip away the future for our children. Weakening public schools is a formula for failure.

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City. He has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for 11 years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring.