OTHER VOICES: A real-life fairytale horror story

I’m reading a Stephen King book where the teenage protagonist travels to another world. The world seems fairytale like, but something is wrong with that fairytale. It’s really a fairytale with a horror twist.

Reading the book reminded me of Governor Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State Speech, a not so beautiful fairytale-horror story.

As predicted, Reynolds proposed a bigger and more expensive private school voucher plan. At the top of her speech, she compared her voucher proposal to her decision to re-open school’s mid pandemic, against all scientific and medical advice. That decision cost lives. If this proposal is as ill-considered as that one, Iowans are truly in for a horror story.

Ironically, Reynolds can offer an expensive, far-reaching, fairytale proposal like her voucher plan only because Iowa is still drowning in cash from the federal government money earmarked for COVID recovery.

Not all the rules are written yet, so the bill is short on details, and Reynold’s huge media buy to support its passage, just reenforces the fairytale without detail.

This new voucher scheme is not just a plan where tuition to a private school is paid by public money. This one is really a giant coupon worth $7,598 per student that parents can spend on private school tuition and by the third year without showing any financial need.

Right now, the Iowa average private school tuition for elementary is $5,437. The average private school high school tuition is $9,208 a year. So, for elementary parents after the tuition is paid, in theory the private school parents bank the difference. High school parents need to pay the difference between the tuition and the coupon.

But it won’t take long for private school administrators to do the math and raise tuition to match the coupon. In the first year, this plan will cost the state $106 million. Since it’s a three-year phase in, the cost in year two is estimated to be $156 million and year three $341.1 million. With the one-time federal money disappearing, and with the tax cuts of 2022, Iowans will soon be screaming, “Show me the money.”

What about public schools? Reynolds proposed a 2.5% increase which is dwarfed by the cost of the first year of her coupon give away and doesn’t come close to matching inflation. This means her plan will benefit 10% of the students and disadvantage the other 90% in public schools.

The reason for this shift isn’t because Iowa’s public schools are failing. In her speech she admitted that. Her stated reason is to provide “choice.” Choice is nice, but the idea that vouchers provide parental choice, is indeed a fairytale without a happy ending.

Her plan provides choice for private schools, not parents. Private schools can choose to accept or reject a student. Parents have no say in that choice.

Currently, 42 Iowa counties have no private school option. Those parents don’t have choice. This new voucher plan may encourage private schools to pop up. But do parents really want to send their children to a pop-up school started to grab state money?

The real horror part of the fairytale is the lack of accountability for taxpayer money. There are no safeguards like private school audits. If the rules, yet to be written, allow homeschool parents to receive the full voucher, there will be even less accountability for how the public money is spent.

No, Kim Reynolds isn’t Stephen King, but she’s asking Iowans to swallow her fairytale. Robbing public schools of millions, a year is a true horror story.

Bruce Lear, who lives in Sioux City, has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for 11 years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association regional director for 27 years until retiring.