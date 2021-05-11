OTHER VOICES: A surprising source of support arises in the climate change fight

One of the most pernicious contributors to global warming is methane gas, a byproduct of petroleum production that often escapes when producers aren’t required to capture it. President Donald Trump, a climate-change cynic, mocked the idea of placing limits on petroleum companies and made a point early in his administration of lifting restrictions imposed under President Barack Obama.

With Democrats back in control, President Joe Biden is pressing Congress to reverse Trump’s reversal. Nothing new there. What’s worth noting, however, is that an unlikely ally is joining Democrats’ fight: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, one of Trump’s strongest allies.

“I think it’s just unnecessary emissions that they can do something about, and they’ll need to do it,” Graham told reporters in Washington. On April 28, Graham sided with Democrats in a 52 to 42 Senate vote to restore methane-emission limits. House approval is a certainty because of Democrats’ far more comfortable voting margin. Also voting with Graham were Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio.