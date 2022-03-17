OTHER VOICES: A thank you to MercyOne's caregiving family

As we take in longer days and warmer temperatures, we reflect on all the celebrations and positive outcomes of recent months, including celebrating our third year as MercyOne. We also celebrate the rapid decrease in infection and hospitalizations due to COVID.

Most importantly, we celebrate and recognize the efforts of our caregiving family; those who give direct care and those who support these teams in their roles. Thank you for your tireless commitment to our Mission of Mercy, as together we continue to manage through this most unique and challenging time. Each of you have remained steadfast in taking excellent care of patients and their families while continuing to protect the health of the communities we serve.

While these last two years have tested everyone, our team never wavered. They are not just the caregiver, they also maintain their commitment to our Mission through their hands, hearts and eyes -- serving each person with love and compassionate care. They truly care about the patient as a person.

MercyOne colleagues were put to the test and rose to the occasion, but not without cost. We continue to recover and heal.

Our circle of care is in need of more caregivers to join our team. Serving in health care is a calling, and important to our community to help us move forward. If anyone in our communities wants to join our call to help those in need, we welcome you with open arms. Together we will be stronger and our future will be brighter.

We invite you to explore a career at MercyOne. Joining MercyOne means joining a rich history of excellence in health care and community service which started more than 100 years ago. Today, MercyOne cares for one in three Iowans. We are making a difference in each person’s life. There are many opportunities including positions with no health care experience needed.

Current opportunities across our system are posted on MercyOne.org/careers.

We look forward to engaging with patients, family members and caregivers as we move forward together to strengthen the process of healing and wellness for all. Please join us in thanking our amazing MercyOne family members who share our calling to help people live their best life.

Bob Ritz is MercyOne president and CEO and Beth Hughes is MercyOne Western Iowa president.

