OTHER VOICES: Abortion rights in Iowa in peril

This is not a drill. Abortion rights are in dire danger, and Iowans will have to fight to preserve them

Arguments about abortion rights in America are cacophonous, often redundant and sometimes hyperbolic. Even the most passionate advocates could be excused for mentally disengaging at times in the past half-century.

Complacency is no longer defensible. This is not a drill. The path to stripping away abortion rights — including in Iowa — is apparent, straightforward and imminent. Those who value these rights need to speak up now: to their representatives and their social circles, at the ballot box and on the streets.

The pace of developments has been dizzying, so here’s a recap of dominoes already toppled and those poised to fall:

Happening now: In Texas, acts as simple as driving a friend to a clinic could lead to financial ruin because of a new law allowing any stranger to sue and collect $10,000 from anybody who helps facilitate an abortion more than six weeks into pregnancy. Many women don’t know they’re pregnant until about then, one of myriad problems commentators have identified. Many clinics have shut down because of the prospect of liability.