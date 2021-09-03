OTHER VOICES: Afghanistan evacuations don't need the help of rogue congress members

We believe Congressman Markwayne Mullin’s intentions were in the right place when he attempted to get into Afghanistan, but it was the wrong decision.

Mullin is at least the third member of Congress to try to get into the war-ravaged country without authorization. It’s dangerous, unproductive and distracting to ongoing diplomatic and military efforts.

After a chaotic two weeks of evacuation and months of notices of the U.S. deadline for removal, fewer than 200 Americans remain in the country. More than 120,000 people were airlifted out.

Mullin, like many other Americans, are outraged that U.S. citizens remain. It goes against the belief that we don’t leave others behind.

This situation is more complex than that credo.

The Taliban is fighting two fronts: to gain control of its country against rising threats from various versions of ISIS and to legitimize its government with the international community.

In its quest to work with foreign leaders, the Taliban negotiated with President Donald Trump on an exit set for May and then agreed to an Aug. 31 deadline with President Joe Biden. It would not agree to a further extension.