OTHER VOICES: African American Commission faces rough road, even at its founding

That seemingly neutral approach, in fact, eliminated activists on issues from Black Lives Matter and policing to housing discrimination and voting rights from serious consideration, unavoidably tilting the balance of the commission toward maintaining the status quo.

The final criticism isn’t of the individuals who were selected.

Three of the 14 appointees are immigrants -- coming from Kenya, Nigeria and Togo -- who adopted Nebraska as their home. However, despite their backgrounds in Africa, they cannot share the experience of growing up Black in America or have as deep-rooted of connections in the broader African American community.

The appointments won’t be rescinded and redone to better represent the community. Nor can the appointees change the fact that many are not strongly connected to Nebraska's African American community, which is largely concentrated in Omaha.

So, the commissioners and yet-to-be-hired staff must reach out and develop connections with the community, especially groups that advocate for, to choose a few examples, empowerment of African American women and girls, economic and social justice and police reform.

The commission must then actually represent those constituencies rather than sitting silent on the critical issues facing Nebraska’s African Americans or, for the next year, tacitly or actively pushing the Ricketts’ agenda that, on most issues, is widely opposed within the African American community for which the commission is intended to advocate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0