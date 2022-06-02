OTHER VOICES: All S.D. voters have a stake in June 7 primary

This is a good time to offer a final reminder to all South Dakota voters: Every registered voter has something on the ballot next Tuesday.

Even if you aren’t a Republican and there are no contested Democratic races on your ballot.

Even if you are an independent and not covered by any party affiliation.

For every registered voter, Amendment C is on the ballot and warrants as much electoral input as possible.

This measure would, according to the Ballotpedia website, require “a three-fifths (60%) supermajority vote for the approval of ballot measures placed on the ballot through citizen initiative or referred to the ballot by the state Legislature that increase taxes or fees or that would require the state to appropriate $10 million or more in the first five fiscal years.”

Supporters are billing it as a means of keeping costs down.

Critics say the amendment would do away with majority rule.

One big point of contention is the fact that South Dakotans are being asked to vote on a constitutional measure during a June primary, when voter turnout is historically lower and, in this case, will likely be decidedly even more Republican.

Amendment C was put on the June ballot, admitted State Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, as a means of having it in place before the November general election, when Amendment D, which calls for Medicaid expansion, goes to the voters. If Amendment C is enacted, the Medicaid expansion would require 60% of the vote to pass.

As we’ve noted here before, Amendment C appears to be a means of preemptively gaming the system to make it more difficult for the November legislation to pass. (This could also potentially include the recreational marijuana initiative, which was officially approved for the November ballot last week.)

However, that argument isn’t really what this piece is about today.

Instead, the notion of putting a constitutional amendment on the primary ballot is an unfortunate one, for it is a clear effort to potentially remove some of the resistance to it.

That’s why it’s important for all voters to get involved in this high-stakes decision.

(And while we’re at it, we might also add that it would be a prudent course for someone to investigate the possibility of adding a constitutional amendment which requires any public vote on a constitutional issue to be held during the general election whenever possible. This current approach looks too much like political tampering with the governing process.)

No matter your opinion on the issue, do your part to weigh in on Amendment C, either by voting early or by heading to the polls on June 7. Voting takes place from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. local time.

