OTHER VOICES: American Rescue Plan expands ACA coverage for Iowans

Even with its limitations, the ACA proved its value during the pandemic by covering more people and providing critical protections against discrimination based on pre-existing conditions. The ACA ensured that people couldn’t be denied coverage or charged more because they had COVID or other pre-existing conditions.

The ACA was a critical source of coverage for millions of people who had lost jobs and healthcare over the last year. In Iowa, 54,586 people enrolled in private individual market plans through Iowa’s exchange during the open enrollment period for 2020 coverage. That was an increase of nearly 11 percent over the prior year; only Mississippi had a larger year-over-year increase in enrollment. Many others were able to be covered under Medicaid. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, between March of 2020 to December 2020, Iowa saw a Medicaid enrollment increase of 13.4%.

The American Rescue Plan has provided improvements to ACA affordability subsidies, enabling millions more to get coverage. It expands premium tax credits to eliminate all costs for very low-income people and, for the first time, will provide help for people whose income made them ineligible in the past. For example, in Iowa, a person making $55,000 annually could save $720 monthly on premiums, making coverage affordable to so many.