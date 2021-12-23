OTHER VOICES: Amid holidays, another season nearly upon us

It can’t be avoided much longer: Election season is back.

There was a time when Nebraskans got a break from constant campaigning and partisan pranks and insults during most of the year between elections in our state. No more.

But 2021 is about to flip to 2022, and all who want to be elected — plus perhaps a few local folks who are talked into trying — can officially become candidates. The first day to file is Jan. 5.

It’s “midterm” time for our three members of the House of Representatives (our two U.S. senators get a break this time) but a major election year for county and statewide offices.

Nebraskans choose about half of their county board members and half the Legislature every two years.

But the Governor’s Office and independently elected county and state department heads take their turns before voters when the presidency isn’t on the statewide ballot.

It’s a lot to sort out. It always is. But if we really insist on governing ourselves, we must.

Once again, The Telegraph will refrain from endorsing specific national, state or local candidates in 2022. We’ve found it far more productive locally to avoid that in these times.

Besides, and no matter what the champions of elephants or donkeys might say, we still believe Nebraskans don’t want partisans drowning out the serious issue discussions they’re looking for before they cast their ballots.

If you agree with that, we urge you — no matter how you see yourself politically — to insist upon certain things from the people who want your votes.

Adult behavior, for starters.

We’ve already seen one dust-up between well-publicized candidates for governor in which someone from one campaign took an apparently misleading photo to discredit the other’s campaign and dismissed it as just what happens all the time in campaigns.

We don’t much care who did what or why. Mostly it makes candidates behind campaigns engaged in such foolishness look like teenagers who ought to be sent home instead of being entrusted with any elected office.

That first principle leads to a second: Beware any candidates, for any office, who want the job too much. It’s not hard to pick them out, even in state and national races.

We’re much more inclined to trust people who would be just fine if they lost but basically want to give something back. Even if we don’t always agree with them.

And here’s one more: Listen not just to what candidates say but also how they say it. Even if you think you like the position they take.

If they sound too much like one or the other “party line” that each party constantly bombards us with, are you really hearing them — or the party that’s telling them what to do?

If we as voters keep rewarding bad behavior, the excessively ambitious and the partisan parrots, how can we expect to have the kind of elected leaders who are equipped and motivated to come together for the good of all?

The Founders did not create our Constitution for the sake of elections. You don’t see the word “election” anywhere in the Preamble, do you?

All we see is the mission that “We the People” assign all chosen to govern us: “to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity ...”

That’s what we elect people to do, not to keep one party or the other happy.

So that’s the last and greatest principle we urge all Americans and Nebraskans to insist upon from the people who seek their votes.

One can of course sit back and let one person or party — or the other — dictate everything. That’s another form of government. Not the one our armed forces fought, bled and died for.

May we be given good choices at our ballot boxes. And may we choose wisely among them.

