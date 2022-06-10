OTHER VOICES: Auditor report shows danger of no-bid contract

Nebraska may or may not have received the 400,000 COVID-19 tests promised in the state’s contract with Nomi Health, the Utah-based company that operated Test Nebraska.

That is just one of the issues unearthed by State Auditor Charlie Jansen’s office when it audited the first of the no-bid contracts that the company signed with the state.

The contract, signed in April 2020, stated that Nebraska would receive 1.2 million test kits. But the Department of Administrative Services, which handles state contracts, doesn’t have documentation proving the state received more than 803,000 kits.

DAS has a list showing 1.23 million kits were received, but has no supporting documents, such as receipts to verify that list, leading the auditor's office to question if the state had received nearly 397,000 kits, worth between $9.9 million and $12.9 million.

Nomi and DAS maintain that the state received all the tests. But the agency also admitted to the auditor that it did not adhere to expectations in monitoring and providing receipts for their delivery.

Additionally, the auditor found that an October 2020 contract required Nebraska to pay Nomi for “services it is asked to provide associated with the collection sites.” Those payments, which totaled more than $2.9 million may have been in violation of the state constitution which bars extra payments for past services.

The DAS bookkeeping sloppiness in monitoring the tests and the retroactive payments are not fraudulent. But they are critical missteps in monitoring and implementing the contract, especially given its no-bid nature.

Issuing a no-bid contract, which should be avoided at all levels of government, was necessary in the weeks immediately after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as the state needed to respond to the emergency as quickly as possible.

But the state continued to contract with Nomi with no bid contracts at least four more times, including the initial $27 million signed, ballooning to $62 million.

Those contracts were for providing staff for COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, providing COVID-19 vaccine scheduling services, providing nursing staff at the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home and to run a call center to help hospitals find beds for patients.

The implementation of the staff and scheduling provision services may have caused a slight disruption in service had another provider been chosen. But neither providing the Veterans’ Home staff nor running the call center were emergency responses that would have necessitated a no-bid contract.

The Nomi contracts, obviously, cannot be changed. But, the auditor’s report has shown that the state must learn lessons from them – that no bid contracts need to be very closely monitored and written to adhere to state standards and that those contracts be used only in emergencies.

