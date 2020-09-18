OTHER VOICES: Bad cops are the enemy. So are protesters who cheer for violence.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ambush shooting of two Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies Saturday was a savage crime utterly outside the realm of legitimate debate about police brutality. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was right to quickly and forcefully condemn this vicious act — and, importantly, to condemn the anti-police demonstrators who mobbed the hospital where the officers were taken, blocking entrances while at least one yelled, “We hope they die!”

Those who express such venom, like those who loot and burn, are no better than police who abuse their power. Biden must continue saying that, loudly and often, to thwart President Donald Trump’s cynical strategy of painting legitimate protesters and opportunistic criminals with the same broad brush.

The May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has prompted what feels like a turning point in America’s long, fraught struggle with racial justice and police reform. Black Lives Matter has become a mainstream sentiment, despite attempts by Trump and others to misrepresent it as radical. Polls show that strong majorities of white Americans finally recognize that police brutality is a serious issue and that Black Americans are more likely to be victims of that brutality. (They’re right. A recent Harvard study found that Blacks on average are three times as likely as whites to be killed during police contact.)