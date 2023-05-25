Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nebraska had no demonstrable need for a voter ID law. Elections have always been safe, secure and accurately counted.

But concerns, fueled by allegations from then-President Donald Trump and his ardent supporters, led Nebraska voters last year to approve a constitutional amendment to require voter ID, following a campaign funded by the Ricketts and Peed families, an effort publicly led by Sen. Julie Slama of Dunbar.

After the approval of the amendment, the Legislature was charged with working out the details, pitting Slama’s more complicated and restrictive implementation plan against one led by Sen. Tom Brewer and created by the Legislature's Government and Military Affairs Committee.

For example, Brewer's plan would allow Nebraskans to write down their license or ID numbers from state-approved photo IDs when they request early voting ballots.

In stark contrast, Slama would have required a signature from a registered Nebraska voter, a notary public or a military notary confirming they had seen an early voter’s photo ID, and that check would have to take place when voters returned the ballot, not when it was requested.

Slama conducted a filibuster of her own Monday to try to stop or change the committee’s plan, first arguing that the committee amendment is unconstitutional, which it is not, then claiming the amendment isn’t conservative enough, saying voters approved a “conservative vision for voter ID.”

That vision, as seen in other conservative states that Slama used as a model, is, at its core, voter suppression, with requirements designed to make it harder for all to vote and particularly trying to reduce to a minimum early voting, which election results in Nebraska and nationally show, has favored Democrats and progressives.

The fact that Democrats worked on the committee plan, Slama argued, somehow invalidated the proposal – “The people who opposed voter ID are now in control of voter ID,” she said. “This process and procedure has failed Nebraskans.”

In fact, the process led by Brewer served Nebraskans well as it gathered input from all concerned with voter ID and its implementation, brought in both parties and found a sensible, pragmatic proposal that met the goal expressed by Sen. John Lowe of Kearney – “Do as little harm as possible.”

Slama’s arguments, amendment and her additional ideas to reduce exceptions to the ID requirement and add another citizenship check for voters didn’t sit well with 92 of the state’s 93 county election officials, who support the committee’s plan.

Nor did Slama gain much support among her colleagues in the Republican dominated Legislature. Slama’s amendment was rejected on a 22-8 vote and she was the only vote against advancing the measure to another round of consideration.

Again, Nebraska didn’t need voter ID. But, since it has to be implemented, the measure that seems to be on the way to becoming law appears to be the best possible plan to implement voter ID without limiting early ballots and suppressing overall voting.