OTHER VOICES: Biden must absorb humiliation of Taliban seizing Afghanistan

Instead of commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on an upbeat note by completing the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden now must absorb the ultimate humiliation of watching America’s arch foes, the Taliban, seize full control of the country at lightning speed. Taliban forces were on a march to complete their takeover — and declare victory over yet another superpower — in time for the anniversary of the 2001 U.S.-led invasion. They returned to their previous seat of power in Afghanistan’s second city, Kandahar, on Friday and seized Kabul, the capital, on Sunday.

The years of negotiations between Taliban leaders and the United States clearly were a sham. America got played. While Taliban negotiators talked peace, their fighters were maneuvering across the countryside for this final assault. The collapse of the U.S.-trained Afghan army has added yet another humiliation considering the billions upon billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars spent on training them. Lots of U.S. military contractors got rich in the process, but it’s doubtful they will be held accountable for their role in this catastrophic failure.

Not since the 2014 collapse of the U.S.-trained Iraqi army and turn-tail retreat against a ragtag band of Islamic State fighters has an American ally handed over such a wide expanse of territory so quickly to America’s arch foes.