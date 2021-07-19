OTHER VOICES: Big federal decision looms on whether Juul may keep selling e-cigarettes

Vaping giant Juul Labs soon could face a make-or-break moment for its U.S. sales when the Food and Drug Administration makes a determination whether the company may continue selling its product domestically. The e-cigarette company for years enjoyed booming sales as a welcome alternative to help smokers wean themselves from smoking cancerous tobacco products. But the same nicotine that made cigarettes so highly addictive became the key way Juul got customers hooked on its products — including youths. And that’s where the company’s well-deserved downfall began.

Sales have plummeted, forcing Juul to cut its workforce. Fourteen other countries have already banned Juul, and now the United States is about to announce its big decision on whether Juul so badly violates Food and Drug Administration rules that it deserves the same banishment here. One major issue is whether the company behaved in a predatory way to get young people hooked on its product by offering nicotine pods in a variety of kid-friendly candy flavors.