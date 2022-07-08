OTHER VOICES: Big Ten changes just part of evolution

It won't happen, but it's tempting to imagine a coast-to-coast Big Ten conference football championship played smack-dab in the middle of the country. Say, maybe, in Lincoln, where we happen to have a good-sized stadium available in mid-December.

Of course with no roof, no guarantee of good weather and a dozen other objections and logistical problems, it seems unlikely. But so did Nebraska joining the Big Ten 11 years ago. And, even further fetched geographically if not philosophically, is USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten.

It seems odd that institutions of higher learning, which ought to be good at math, can't even count to 10 or 12. The Big Ten hasn't had 10 since adding Penn State in 1989. And the Pac-12 will need to account for its two impending departures. You can't even trust the simple math.

There is a certain faction of diehard Husker fan for whom the N on the helmet is as much about nostalgia as it is Nebraska. It's a style of football, a type of player and legacy of dominance.

And it's not just football. Husker volleyball enjoys a heritage of success, and an even more recent one at that. Basketball, baseball, softball, wrestling, soccer, gymnastics, bowling and track and field have all tasted varying degrees of success, though perhaps not with the high profiles football and volleyball have.

Competition on the court or field has been a wild ride for Husker fans. But it doesn't compare to the business of college athletics. Big money gets spent on facilities, coaches, training and travel. Big money gets raised through TV contracts and, now for athletes, Name, Image and Likeness deals.

Traditional conference alliances and rivalries become casualties of a system that generates enormous revenue for lots of figurative players and, now, literal ones, too.

It's tempting to get wistful for the crisp autumn afternoon, the marching band, the tailgating and the simplicity of student-athletes squaring off on a football field. Volleyball may remain slightly less infiltrated with big money, but the Huskers' success and fans' enthusiasm means there's opportunity there, too.

But here's the truth: There's no turning back. There was a time -- very long ago -- that collegiate sports were about the athletes. But radio, TV, streaming, licensing, NIL, sponsorships and all manner of other money-making have changed the game.

And the change is fueled by demand -- our demand -- for winning, for watching a game or match whenever and wherever we want, for wanting to look like or eat like or bet on or in some other way be affiliated with our favorite players and favorite teams.

Husker Athletic Director Trev Alberts warned last week that the changes were just beginning. Fans can bemoan what was and is no more. Or fans can embrace the wild ride to come, where surprises don't have to wait until the last two minutes of a game.