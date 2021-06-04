OTHER VOICES: Boat operators must meet their important obligations

Warm weather has returned, and across the Midlands, lakes provide a much-valued opportunity to get away from it all and relax. Nebraska boat registrations top 78,000. Iowa’s total exceeds 230,000, with more than 300,000 acres of surface water for boating.

But in both states, too many people take a risk by drinking while operating a boat or personal watercraft. Intoxication, authorities report, is a common factor in Midlands boating accidents and injuries.

Nebraska and Iowa both send a needed message by setting the legal blood alcohol concentration limit for boating at .08, the same as for operation of a motor vehicle. Responsible Midlanders understand the danger of drinking and driving. The same should apply for boating.

Accident reports in the Midlands often indicate an additional failing: people who operate a boat without first taking the state-mandated safety course. These waterborne vehicles travel at high speeds and frequently encounter other people on the water. It’s imperative that boat operators act responsibly and inform themselves on safety practices, for their own sake and that of others. Information on the Nebraska course is at outdoornebraska.gov/boatereducation/. For Iowa: iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/Boating/Boater-Education.