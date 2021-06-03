OTHER VOICES: Breyer's liberal legacy could die with him if he repeats Ginsberg's mistake

It would still be a more manageable 5-4 conservative majority had Ginsberg heeded the pleas of Democrats who tried to get her to step down while Obama was still in office. “So tell me who the president could have nominated this spring that you would rather see on the court than me?” she said in a 2014 interview in which she defiantly touted her liberal record on the bench.

But now her record is threatened by Ginsberg’s death last September, at age 87, from well-foreseen complications of pancreatic cancer. McConnell rammed through confirmation of Trump’s conservative nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, the very next month. With that painfully predictable turn of events freshly in mind, the rising liberal calls for Breyer’s retirement now aren’t a diminishment of his liberal record but an attempt to preserve it.

The future direction of the court shouldn’t be subject to the whims of mortality. As we’ve argued before, an 18-year term for justices, instead of life, would provide some predictability and make this kind of strategizing unnecessary. But for right now, it is necessary. Republicans are on a cutthroat mission to stack the court and give them the ideological control that voters have increasingly denied them in congressional elections. If Breyer remains on the bench after next year’s midterms, he tempts that fate for the nation.

