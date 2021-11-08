OTHER VOICES: Carbon pricing needs to be in reconciliation bill to stop climate change

Iowa and the rest of the United States are experiencing increasing severity of weather patterns, including drought, flooding and derechos in the Midwest, hurricanes in the Southeast, and wildfires in the Pacific Northwest.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report recently released confirms that this dangerous trend will continue and get worse unless urgent action is taken to reduce greenhouse emissions and keep the global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The U.S. House is on the verge of passing a budget reconciliation bill that contains important climate initiatives. Some parts of the bill being considered include subsidies for electric vehicles, funding for EV charging stations, and expansion of the electric energy grid to provide renewable power for EVs.

Amid the political wrangling in Congress, it is uncertain what climate initiatives will be contained in the final reconciliation bill, which is likely to be passed soon.

How can the reconciliation bill be adapted to confront climate change effectively?

The reconciliation bill needs to reduce carbon emissions 50% by 2030, in line with the commitment President Joe Biden made earlier this year and the Iowa City Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.

The answer is carbon pricing.

A carbon price would impose a fee on oil, coal and natural gas based on how much carbon is released when they are burned. Carbon pricing is the most important climate component of the reconciliation bill, which is needed to meet the U.S. commitment in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Why is carbon pricing important?

The most effective way to reduce carbon emissions, confirmed by many studies, is a carbon tax assessed on fossil fuels at the source, like a wellhead or mine. This will make fossil fuels less competitive than cheaper green renewable energy alternatives, including wind and solar. A price on pollution will accelerate the shift to climate-friendly energy sources throughout the U.S. economy. It will spur technology to make electric vehicles cheaper and travel farther with better batteries.

Won’t a carbon tax hurt consumers, especially low-and-middle-income Americans?

Energy companies will pass the increased cost of oil production on to consumers. But if all or most of the money from the carbon tax is given back to all Americans as a carbon dividend or “carbon cashback,” it will offset and compensate for the slowly rising cost of fossil fuels. This monthly carbon cashback will make the carbon tax equitable because most low- and middle-income Americans will come out financially ahead or break even.

Many leading economists say a carbon tax and carbon dividend is the most effective way to reduce carbon emissions quickly, according to the Economists’ Statement on Carbon Dividends. Signatories include 3,623 U.S. economists, four former chairs of the Federal Reserve, 28 nobel laureate economists and 15 former chairs of the Council of Economic Advisers.

What specific carbon fee and dividend legislation could be included in the reconciliation bill?

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 2703), which has been introduced in Congress, is such a bill. It will reduce America’s carbon pollution 50% by 2030, will add millions of jobs, save many lives by reducing pollution Americans breathe, and is revenue-neutral.

What if other countries don’t price carbon like the U.S.?

The U.S. is one of only two developed countries that does not have some form of carbon pricing.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act will not disadvantage U.S. businesses in the world market because it has a provision built in to protect trade competitiveness: a “carbon border fee adjustment” imposed on covered fuels and “emissions-intensive trade-exposed” goods that cross our border in either direction. These goods include steel, aluminum, cement, glass, certain chemicals, and some agricultural products.

Any country without a carbon border fee adjustment and carbon tax will have to pay a stiff tariff for carbon emissions-intensive products they export to trading partners like the E.U., which already has a carbon border fee adjustment.

What about China and India?

The carbon border fee adjustment prevents energy-intensive U.S. businesses from moving overseas to escape the carbon fee. It will also encourage other countries to put a price on carbon.

Carbon pricing is needed in the reconciliation bill

Carbon pricing, preferably with a carbon dividend to make it equitable for low- and middle-income Americans, needs to be passed in the reconciliation bill to prevent the ravages of climate change that are bearing down on us.

The U.S. must lead the world with big climate legislation at the Glasgow COP26 summit next month, with strong climate commitments and action to cut carbon emissions. World leaders need to act now to limit global warming and stop climate change.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0