OTHER VOICES: Child care is key to Iowa's pandemic recovery

The COVID-19 pandemic has not affected us all equally. More than a year in, it’s clear that women carried the heaviest burdens.

Some advocates are calling it the “women’s recession.” Even as economic indicators are bouncing back as COVID-19 cases decline, women’s pandemic-related job losses linger.

American women’s workforce participation rate dropped to 57 percent as of January, the lowest point in 33 years, according to a recent report from the National Women’s Law Center. Around 2.3 million women have left the labor force since February 2020, compared to about 1.8 million men.

The disparity is the product of a long history of sexism in the American economy and culture. That can’t easily be legislated away, but we have to try.

One way to help empower women who want to work is to bolster child care availability. That was a pressing issue in Iowa before the public health crisis hit us a year ago, and it’s even worse now.

The child care shortage and the workforce gender gap are closely linked issues, and the pandemic compounded them both. With schools closed last year, there was a surge in unmet demand for child care.