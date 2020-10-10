 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OTHER VOICES: Clean energy pays dividends in Iowa
View Comments

OTHER VOICES: Clean energy pays dividends in Iowa

{{featured_button_text}}
Glacier's Edge Wind Project

Tower construction is shown in a cornfield July 9, 2019, at Glacier's Edge Wind Project between Marcus and Cleghorn in rural Cherokee County. The project produced 200 megawatts of renewable energy. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

During Clean Energy Week, I had the opportunity to sit down and talk with leaders from across Iowa about the numerous benefits that increasing our clean energy capacity brings to our communities. I was joined by Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver and Joe Murphy, executive director of the Iowa Business Council, to discuss how Iowa’s leadership in clean energy has primed our economy for post-COVID-19 growth. From this conversation, it’s clear that clean energy continues to play a big role in the everyday lives of people in our hometowns.

When talking about clean energy in Iowa, we need to talk about wind. After all, our thousands of wind turbines are generating well over 10,000 megawatts of output, accounting for roughly 42% of all of the electricity consumed across the state, a fact for which we are national leaders. When we look at the ripple effects of increasing wind generation, we are creating a lot more than just electricity.

Wind energy development is a direct investment into the livelihoods of rural Americans and it provides great-paying, long-lasting careers to thousands of individuals. The Hawkeye state is second in the United States in total wind industry jobs. Last year alone, the industry hired nearly 10,000 Iowans. The sector’s total economic investment has surpassed $19 billion, leading to $61 million in its annual state and local tax revenue. All of these go directly into supporting the livelihoods of our families and neighbors.

Let’s look at specific examples of investment: all 50 states are fighting for Big Tech companies to move operations into their backyards because of the jobs they create, the expansion they initiate and the tax revenue they provide. Some states are lucky to have one tech company operate in their state. Explicitly because of Iowa’s prioritization of wind tech, Apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook announced billions in new investments because we can meet their clean energy needs.

The recently completed Glaciers Edge Wind Project in Cherokee County will produce 200 megawatts of energy, which will be purchased by Google. The total investment was $246 million creating 150 new construction jobs, and created a plethora of economic opportunities to area business.

In addition, the project will generate $1.5 million in tax revenue for the county and school district and provide payments to area landowners who have a turbine on their property. It is safe to say the Glaciers Edge Wind Project will continue to pay dividends to Cherokee County residents for many years to come.

This event demonstrates the incredible things that we can do when we put politics aside and collaborate to do what is best for our communities. Talking about renewables was a refreshing standard during my seven years in the state legislature; it was our bipartisan common ground. Developing a renewable energy infrastructure for the 21st century is not just an investment in our energy generation capacity and state and local economies, it’s an investment in our most valuable asset: our people.

Bill Anderson is executive director of Cherokee Area Economic Development. 

+1 
Iowa Sen. Bill Anderson

Anderson
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Cheating on the Jumble
Letters

MINI: Cheating on the Jumble

Since we've come to expect a lack of civility and honesty from our president, I am fully admitting that I openly cheat on the Sunday Jumble. I…

LETTER: White privilege exists
Letters

LETTER: White privilege exists

In Linda Holub’s Regulars column on Sept. 27, she followed the lead of President Trump to condemn critical race theory (CRT), the 1619 Project…

MINI: Packing the court
Letters

MINI: Packing the court

Neither Joe Biden or Kamala Harris will answer the question of whether or not they will pack the Supreme Court. That's because Nancy Pelosi an…

MINI: Seems odd
Letters

MINI: Seems odd

It seems odd, with today’s technology, that we still vote with some kind of paper ballot. Why not have a computer system that tracks voters an…

Letters

MINI: Scholten understands needs

After hearing J.D. Scholten being interviewed on Iowa PBS on Sunday, Oct. 4, I understand why Randy Feenstra declined to debate him. J.D. clea…

MINI: Every vote counts
Letters

MINI: Every vote counts

It's been said that this is the most important election in our lifetime, probably many lifetimes. Therefore, every vote counts. For those who …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News