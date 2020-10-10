OTHER VOICES: Clean energy pays dividends in Iowa

Let’s look at specific examples of investment: all 50 states are fighting for Big Tech companies to move operations into their backyards because of the jobs they create, the expansion they initiate and the tax revenue they provide. Some states are lucky to have one tech company operate in their state. Explicitly because of Iowa’s prioritization of wind tech, Apple, Microsoft, Google and Facebook announced billions in new investments because we can meet their clean energy needs.

The recently completed Glaciers Edge Wind Project in Cherokee County will produce 200 megawatts of energy, which will be purchased by Google. The total investment was $246 million creating 150 new construction jobs, and created a plethora of economic opportunities to area business.

In addition, the project will generate $1.5 million in tax revenue for the county and school district and provide payments to area landowners who have a turbine on their property. It is safe to say the Glaciers Edge Wind Project will continue to pay dividends to Cherokee County residents for many years to come.