OTHER VOICES: CO2 pipeline study will save time, money, pain down the line

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska wants an environmental impact study on a pair of proposed carbon dioxide pipelines before permits are granted to build thousands of miles of pipeline across several Great Plains states to carry gas from ethanol plants to sequestration sites deep underground in North Dakota and Illinois.

The surprise, frankly, is that such a study is not already underway and the permitting process is moving forward without such an assessment.

In fact, a study of the proposals should, if it is found to have little negative environmental impact, reduce opposition to the pipelines, make it easier to obtain the rights to build the lines on private land and reassure the public that the pipelines will have the benefits its proponents claim.

By sequestering carbon dioxide, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, which is proposing some 2,000 miles of pipelines, and Navigator Ventures, which has proposed 1,300 miles, could take advantage of a tax credit passed in 2008 that would provide $50 for every ton of carbon stored for up to 12 years – a recognition of the need to reduce carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to combat global warming.

Ethanol plants have been eager to sign up for the project because moving the CO2 will reduce their “carbon intensity” scores, maintaining their access to markets, such as California, with strict standards for fuel producers.

That would help Nebraska corn growers, who supply ethanol plants with roughly 280 million bushels of corn each year. That is nearly 40% of the corn grown in the state each year, grain that would likely have no market if the “carbon intensity” scores cannot be reduced and the plants are forced to shut down.

Opponents, however, argue that the pipeline proposals are nothing but a “cash grab,” that the technology of burying carbon dioxide hasn’t been proven and the project will not do enough to curb greenhouse gas emissions from the plants.

The “cash grab” allegations are, to be fair, political rhetoric aimed at stirring opponents. But the questions of the technology for transporting and burying the carbon dioxide and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions can be addressed in a study.

Permitting agencies, be they county boards in Nebraska, state agencies here and in surrounding states and at the federal level, should require such a study before giving the project a go-ahead.

Any delay created would simply be prudent and could likely prevent years of opposition over the use of eminent domain and environmental issues that, as of now, seems sure to occur, both in public bodies and the courts.

