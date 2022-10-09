OTHER VOICES: CO2 pipelines produce many benefits for agriculture, communities

Recently, the news service Reuters took the rare step of withdrawing an entire story that inaccurately interpreted data comparing emissions from ethanol production to traditional oil refineries. That story started with a fundamentally flawed premise questioning the benefits of the ethanol industry. From there, they were provided information by organizations who are actively working to eliminate ethanol altogether.

Unfortunately, that approach has too often been utilized around another new value-added agriculture opportunity, the carbon capture, transportation, and storage projects that have been proposed across the Midwest.

I represent one of the many voices that have often been ignored in this debate – that of an impacted landowner who recognizes the significant benefits of these infrastructure investments and happily signed an easement agreement to help my community realize those benefits.

It is important to first dispel some of the myths that many have tried to advance around these projects. As a landowner and farm operator in Cherokee County, my property includes natural gas pipelines and wind towers that required large machinery, including cranes and ditching machines, to install. Yet, I’ve seen no long-term impacts to my crops. And that was before the Iowa Utilities Board adopted new and more stringent requirements around land restoration following the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. These new regulations include detailed in-field topsoil surveys every 500 feet, deep tillage at least 18 inches deep on crop ground to alleviate compaction concerns, and topsoil stabilization to protect topsoil quality. Based on these requirements, and the use of county inspectors to ensure compliance, I feel strongly landowners can have confidence their land will be restored to its original condition.

I am also confused by some opponents’ comments around the environmental impact of carbon capture projects. Most environmental groups have characterized climate change as an existential threat. If that is the case, then we should be doing everything we can to reduce emissions rather than hand waving the prospect of removing the equivalent of seven to eight million vehicles from our roads every single year. A recent study noted that, “Scientists estimate that limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius would reduce the odds of initiating the most dangerous and irreversible effects of climate change.” It further states that “the amount of CO2 captured via CCUS (carbon capture, use, and storage) each year would have to multiply by more than 125 times by 2050 from 2016 levels, to ensure that emissions stay within the 1.5 degree-pathway budget.” In other words, reaching ambitious environmental goals such as net zero emissions by 2050 is virtually impossible without expanding carbon capture infrastructure.

The Iowa Poll conducted last year found that 85% of those polled believe the ethanol industry is critical or fairly important to our state’s economy. I agree. The industry contributes $4.5 billion to our state’s GDP, supports 44,000 jobs, and purchases nearly 60% of the corn grown in the state. The larger question is about the health of the industry ten, 20, or 30 years down the road. If we want the ethanol industry to remain a vibrant part of our economy, producers must be able to sell their product in the growing number of states and countries that have adopted low carbon fuel standards. The carbon capture, transportation and storage projects that have been proposed are designed specifically to achieve this critical goal. That is the reason why virtually every ethanol plant has signed up to join one of these projects.

Beyond the benefits ethanol producers and farmers will realize, it is infrequently mentioned that local communities stand to realize significant gains as well. As an example, Summit Carbon Solutions will invest an average of $31 million in every Iowa county in which it will operate. This will support hundreds of local businesses in the process. The company will pay an average or $1.2 million in new property taxes in each of those counties every year to support our schools, roads, health care facilities, public safety officials, and more.

These projects are another example of value-added agriculture. This is to say that carbon capture, transportation, and storage projects provide real and ongoing value; to ethanol producers by opening new markets; to farmers by maintaining strong commodity prices and land values; to communities by providing new sources of revenue; and to the economy as a whole by putting Iowa and the Midwest at the forefront of a new, transformative industry.

“Value-adding” is far more beneficial than simply looking for another farm program benefit when we produce too much. Moving forward, my hope is that the conversation around these projects can focus on these possibilities rather than the narratives of organizations who wish to eliminate key economic value-added opportunities.

Tom Dorr is a former undersecretary for Rural Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, former president & CEO of the U.S. Grains Council, and a Northwest Iowa landowner.