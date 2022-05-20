OTHER VOICES: Compassion not a bad recruiting tool

Accepting help isn't a sign of weakness -- especially if you paid for it.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has made a point of not taking advantage -- or not taking full advantage -- of federal assistance in the form of supplemental food assistance, expanded unemployment benefits and now $120 million in the latest wave of rental assistance funding, according to a recent Omaha World-Herald story.

This is federal money from taxpayers, Nebraskans among them. Some of the money may end up in Nebraska anyway, though not the full measure. That means Nebraskans are footing the bill to help those in need in other states -- which isn't a bad thing necessarily -- but there are those here still in need.

When Ricketts indicated the state wouldn't take the latest money for rental assistance, the Legislature passed a bill directing him to accept the funds. Ricketts vetoed the bill, and the override effort fell one vote short.

Ricketts' rationale is that the COVID emergency is over. And while the worst of this medical disaster might be behind us, the economic pain lingers. Left in COVID's wake are tens of thousands in Nebraska who are feeling the pinch.

Early in the pandemic, the governor did take advantage of federal funds -- mostly for businesses, government reimbursements and for the state's unemployment trust fund. He also praised the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which offered forgivable loans to small businesses and nonprofits.

Ricketts has said his concern is that accepting things like food, unemployment and rental aid will turn us into a welfare state. That would be a pretty quick change in direction from a population he routinely touts as industrious and hard-working.

How, exactly, Ricketts understands the plight of folks who earn far less than he does is unclear. Social workers -- the boots on the ground -- paint a much different picture.

Presumably closer to their constituents, state senators had the chance to override the governor's veto and didn't.

Three state senators -- John Arch, Tom Brewer and Curt Friesen -- were present but didn't vote. Their decision left their constituents unrepresented on this issue and became de facto votes to deny renters and landlords in need additional assistance.

The precise impacts of COVID are difficult to isolate. But there are people in need. Playing politics with the lives -- and livelihoods -- of those facing financial strain is wrong, especially when the means to help are available.

Nebraskans recognize the need to attract workers and families. Educational and professional opportunities certainly don't hurt. But sending a signal that we're a compassionate state willing to help one another might not be such a bad recruiting tool, either.

