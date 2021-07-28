OTHER VOICES: Consider prison alternatives in Iowa

Iowa’s prison incarceration rate is at a 20 year low. The Des Moines Register reports that as of mid-June, 7,744 people were serving sentences in Iowa prisons, an increase of less than 1 percent over June 2020.

It’s been seven years since Iowa ended a fiscal year with fewer than 8,000 prison inmates.

It’s an encouraging trend, given that the state’s prison system still is 11 percent over capacity. But it may be fleeting. One major factor in the low rate was the state’s effort to accelerate the release inmates from prison and into community supervision during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the flip side, prison admission slowed, leaving inmates in crowded county jails.

As the pandemic recedes, we’re likely to see the incarceration rate increase. One reason is the cause of criminal sentencing reform has largely languished in the Iowa Legislature.

Efforts to create smarter sentencing approaches for non-violent drug and property crimes haven’t gotten much traction in the Republican-controlled Legislature. For example, bills decriminalizing some marijuana offenses have receive bipartisan support but failed to pass.