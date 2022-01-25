OTHER VOICES: Convention of the states is a harmful waste of time for Nebraska lawmakers

It seems highly improbable, given the nation’s extreme polarization and the supermajority of states required to approve a constitutional amendment, that the United States will amend our Constitution any time in the foreseeable future, if ever.

We may find a need to fill some gap in the document that guides the nation’s legal and electoral system, such as the 25th Amendment, which created a way to fill a vice presidential vacancy. But the issues that animate modern American politics lie far outside the bounds of consensus required.

In that context, we are disappointed that the Nebraska Legislature has given first-round approval to a resolution calling for an unpredictable convention of the states to propose amendments to the Constitution.

In a short legislative session, whose agenda includes allocating huge sums of COVID relief money in addition to perennial, complex issues, this is the definition of a waste of time.

It’s also a bad idea whose most likely outcome is to further sour our politics for years to come without resulting in change.

Convention of states proposal passes first-round test in Nebraska Legislature

Adding an amendment to the Constitution requires approval from three-quarters of the states — 38.

With the exception of the 27th Amendment, originally proposed in 1789 and finally ratified in 1992 and barring members of Congress from giving themselves pay raises within the same session, the Constitution has not been amended for 50 years.

While 38 states have ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, only 35 states OK’d the ERA before deadlines set by Congress. Some, including Nebraska, revoked approval, an unlitigated but now moot issue. (The Constitution itself is mute on the question of rescinding approval and sets no deadline for ratification, which is why the 27th Amendment became part of the official document after more than 200 years.)

The point is that, as a country, we cannot agree to this: “Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

Setting aside how you may feel about that proposition, if we can’t agree on that, what can we agree on?

The lesson of the ERA, whose language is straightforward on its face, is that any proposal beyond clearly needed housekeeping would be quickly subsumed by our generations-old culture war.

It is in this environment that groups on the right and left — mostly the right — are pushing for a convention of the states.

The Constitution establishes two means to amend the document: Proposals passed by Congress and submitted to the states for ratification or a call for a convention from two-thirds of the states, which rounds up to 34.

Fifteen states have approved the call. Nebraska’s resolution, which requires two more rounds of approval, parrots model language from the American Legislative Exchange Council, a conservative powerhouse that drafts model legislation that’s then submitted in legislatures around the country.

While supporters in Nebraska and elsewhere say the convention of states would be limited to fiscal matters and term limits, the resolution is broader and the Constitution itself offers no limits on what can be proposed.

The resolution says amendments would be “limited to proposing amendments to the Constitution of the United States that impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress.”

Clearly, limiting “the power and jurisdiction of the federal government” opens the entire document and our entire system of governance to radical change. For example, what prevents amendments barring the federal courts from overturning state laws or ending the Electoral College? Under the umbrella of limiting “the power and jurisdiction of the federal government,” what would stop a full rewrite of the Constitution? The only other constitutional convention in our history was called to rewrite the Articles of Confederation, but resulted in a wholly new document.

“We do not live in times when people in political power show self-restraint,” Georgetown University constitutional law scholar David Super notes.

Experts warn about lack of limits on proposed convention of states

The bright side, such as it is, is that any amendment emerging from what certainly would be an angry, rowdy clustermess of the states would need approval from 38 states to be ratified. Extremely unlikely.

But that doesn’t mean the process and resulting proposals would be harmless. The certain outcome would be to amplify for years to come some of the most contentious issues we face, with no likely resolution.

Calling such a convention would only deepen our division. The only winners would be politicians who benefit from an agitated base.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0