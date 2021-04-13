OTHER VOICES: Corporate tax havens are a global problem. It requires a global solution.

Deficit alarmism is an overwrought (if inconsistent) element of GOP politics, but the fact remains that deficit spending can’t continue indefinitely. Crucial priorities Biden wants to pursue, like a national infrastructure overhaul, are going to need more tax revenue. He has said he wants to raise the corporate tax to 28%, which would help — but not for corporate revenue ensconced in those offshore tax havens.

Part of the stated rationale for the GOP tax cuts was to make it less tempting for corporations to use those havens, but that’s ultimately a losing strategy. As Nobel-prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz told The Washington Post, various countries have lowered corporate taxes over the years in order to lure corporate business, “and the only beneficiary of that race to the bottom has been the richest multinational corporations.” Indeed, over the past four decades, the global average corporate tax rate has dropped from about 40% to about 23%.

By some estimates, the U.S. Treasury is missing out on close to $100 billion a year that corporations are sheltering in this manner. The nonbinding agreement Yellen is pursuing with more than 140 countries through the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development would set a minimum corporate tax rate around the globe, at a yet-undetermined level. It’s a longshot, but if it works, it could reduce the opportunities for corporations to wriggle out of their tax obligations at home.

