OTHER VOICES: Critics are wrong in trying to stop conservation easements in Nebraska

In our country, people have far-ranging rights to do with their property as they please. Zoning ordinances and environmental regulations rightly provide proper restrictions, of course, but as a matter of law and constitutional provision, property rights are one of the most strongly protected areas of American life.

For generations, many property owners across the country have used conservation easements to set aside part of their land for long-term environmental protection as natural habitat. Such easements are a common tool found in every state. In Nebraska, this approach is just one of the ways Nebraska individuals and organizations work cooperatively to maintain the state’s agricultural production while also working together to maintain natural habitat. Such a cooperative approach is vital for Nebraska, given that the vast majority of the land is privately owned and that agricultural production is used across such large expanses of our state.

Organizations such as Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Unlimited have long pointed to Nebraska’s need to preserve some of the state’s land for natural habitat at a time when market forces spur ag producers to plant border to border on their property. Through cooperation on conservation, private individuals enable Nebraska to maintain both its vibrant agricultural sector as well as needed wildlife habitat.