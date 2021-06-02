OTHER VOICES: Curtailing enhanced jobless benefits change won't solve bigger issues in Nebraska

Ending extended unemployment benefits might push some back into the work force, but it isn’t going to bring 8,600 more employees out of the woodwork – especially considering that Lincoln has been at or above full employment for nearly all of the past decade.

Sure, the shock of a sudden free-fall into a pandemic-fueled recession that cost tens of thousands of jobs in the state – plus a bounce-back that was equally rapid – will take some time to work out. Many other laid-off workers jumped into fields where immediate demand was high, such as grocery stores, and/or began training for new careers.

In the end, though, it seems as if the governor’s choices have been based on his theory that reducing the social safety net will "help people get to work and increase their income," as he said defending his vetoes of legislation.

But that doesn't address the underlying problem.

Rather than voluntarily ending participation in a federal program, Nebraska must continue to address the problems the state continues to face, especially in regards to geographic disparities in joblessness and helping working families afford safe child care – a real problem during the pandemic – while still earning an income, as some stayed home to tend to family instead.