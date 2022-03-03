OTHER VOICES: Cutting South Dakota sales tax rate unwise right now

In terms of state budgeting, we live in strange times. South Dakota lawmakers —who have been coping with lean budgets and tight revenues as a matter of standard operating procedure for years — are now dealing with a major influx of cash due largely to federal COVID-related aid, and they have spent much of this legislative session exploring various ways to allocate the funds.

But this situation will end when that extra federal funding eventually goes away.

With that in mind, the Senate State Affairs Committee made a wise decision last week when it rejected House Bill 1327, a measure passed by the House to cut the state sales tax by half a percentage point.

The House OK’d the bill over the recommendation of Gov. Kristi Noem to approach such an impact on the state’s finances with caution. The measure would have cut the state’s sales tax from 4.5% to 4%, a move that would have taken an estimated $150 million of revenue from the state’s coffers.

HB1327 would have essentially reversed a law passed in 2016 to increase the sales tax by half a percentage point to 4.5%. (It had stood at 4% since 1969.) The increased revenue was intended to help raise teacher salaries for educators in grades K-12 and technical schools, as well as provide some property tax relief across the board.

Also, some lawmakers had vowed to lower the 4.5% rate if the state won the right to tax online sales, which it eventually did.

The current flushed coffers are not going to last forever, which means the state’s funding structure will eventually revert to something approaching normal.

“We’re going to have a predictable fiscal cliff when this federal fire hose of cash turns off,” argued Sen. Lee Schoenbeck.

Rep. Chris Karr countered by noting that the state’s revenue growth, along with the current federal influx to spur it on, has created the right situation to lower the tax.

“You’re going to have that ongoing stimulation to the economy for several years,” he said. “That allows us to pull those dollars out because, at the same time, our economy in South Dakota has organic growth through that whole period.”

Not surprisingly, education groups opposed the bill. Given that state teaching salaries, which had enjoyed a brief surge after the 2016 law went into effect, have since receded back to the bottom of the pack among states, these groups didn’t want to see a potential education funding source jeopardized.

“I just don’t know where you’re going to fill the hole of $150 million,” said Rob Monson, executive director of the School Administrators of South Dakota.

The bottom line here (literally) is, we’re in unfamiliar territory right now regarding state funding. The federal funding will eventually end but it may likely stimulate new economic growth that will pay dividends down the line. But right now, we don’t know where those levels will be at when all this shakes out.

Thus, using caution is the proper call.

