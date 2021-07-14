OTHER VOICES: Defending, advancing Iowa’s renewable energy leadership

You don't have to take my word for it; the data speaks for itself. The renewable energy industry has helped us create the 5,000 strong renewable energy workforce our state boasts, and Iowa saw $22 billion in capital investment. These economic boosters were coupled with $127.9 million generated in annual state and local tax payments and $68.9 million in annual land lease payments. All of this is to say, the time and effort Iowa leaders have put into making Iowa a destination for renewable energy investment have brought economic benefits to all Iowans -- not to mention the positive impact made with domestically produced energy that is good for the environment.

Along with my colleagues in Congress, I want to see Iowa landowners empowered to participate in renewable energy projects as they see fit so they can enjoy those economic benefits. Land lease payments have brought a flood-proof, drought-proof, derecho-proof crop that is available to our farmers. Participation in the many renewable energy projects across our state means consistent, reliable income at a time when many of Iowa's farmers are facing their financial future with uncertainty. It also means valuable local tax dollars into our schools and county roads that helps keep property tax increases at bay.