Gov. Jim Pillen has, to his credit, broken the logjam of state funding of public education and property tax relief with a sweeping, multi-leveled school financing plan that will be making its way through the Legislature this session.

The heart of the plan would provide every school district $1,500 for each student they enrolled, boost special education funding and create a special fund to ensure that those programs are sustainable.

The plan, which emerged from Pillen’s School Financing Reform Committee established after his November election, would be a $2.5 billion investment in public education through the end of the decade.

The plan’s “hammer” to hold down property taxes is a 3% soft cap on school district revenue growth.

All together, the plan ensures that all of the 244 districts receive state funding rather than the 90 that currently receive funds under the state’s Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act.

That act, which has worked exactly as intended when it was implemented in 1990, considers a district’s needs against its resources. Schools where the needs exceed the resources that can be generated through local property taxes receive additional funding from the state known as equalization aid.

Over the three decades of TEEOSA, as property values, especially those for agricultural land, have increased, allowing more property tax funding, the number of districts receiving equalization aid has dramatically decreased, creating pressure to change the public school funding system, and, now Pillen’s plan.

Serious questions about the plan, which is a good step forward in addressing two of the state’s most pressing issues, remain to be answered.

Locally, they start with what will be the impact on Lincoln Public Schools funding, both in the short and long terms.

Pillen and Sen. Rita Sanders of Bellevue, who introduced LB583, the plan’s primary component, have said that no district that receives TEEOSA aid will receive less state aid than it does now as the bill includes a “hold harmless’” provision that would prevent districts from sliding backwards in state aid funding.

Along with Omaha, Millard and Grand Island, LPS, which hasn’t yet taken a position the overall plan, is one of the largest recipients of TEEOSA funds. Guaranteeing that the urban districts that educate the majority of Nebraska students won’t be hurt by the plan will be critical for its approval.

It is also imperative that the package explicitly reserves state funding for public schools, relieving the concern that public funds will go to private and parochial schools.

The 3% cap needs to be carefully considered, both in the permitted percentage increase and in its implementation, the latter to ensure it isn’t written to become a hard “lid.”

As Sen. Eliot Bostar pointed out during the Revenue Committee’s hearing on LB589, the cap bill, the 3% growth rate might not be sufficient in a 7% inflation environment.

Liz Standish, LPS associate superintendent for business affairs, in “neutral” testimony said the Lincoln district is open to working with the Legislature to find “what can be reasonable” in creating some flexibility under the cap to deal with inflation and rising costs of attracting and retaining teachers.

Finally, and most critically, the long-term impact on the state budget must be critically analyzed. Put simply, the huge budget surplus that makes the implementation of this plan possible isn’t likely to last long. Some have estimated that, in the future, the plan will require either tax increases -- sales and/or income) -- or massive cuts in the remainder of the budget.

That fiscal reality, essentially transferring property taxes paid locally to statewide sales and income taxes, needs to be recognized and its ramifications understood by legislators and, especially, taxpayers before Pillen’s ambitious plan is approved.