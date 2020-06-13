OTHER VOICES: Dicamba ruling marks another Trump administration letdown for farmers

Dicamba’s developer, Creve Coeur-based Monsanto, and parent company Bayer have long tried to shift blame, saying farmers failed to follow instructions. Damaged crops were the result of other factors unrelated to dicamba. It always seems to be someone else’s fault. But the 56-page federal court ruling left no doubt that the herbicide is to blame.

The EPA’s decision in 2018 to extend approval of dicamba’s use for another two years “substantially understated” multiple risks recognized by the agency, and “also entirely failed to acknowledge” others, the ruling said.

Missouri Farm Bureau President Blake Hurst raised an immediate alarm, writing to EPA: “Unless immediate action is taken to restore this product’s availability for use during the growing season now well underway, the impact will further disrupt the economy. From farmers to agricultural suppliers to the food supply chain — individuals and businesses already facing the toughest challenges of their lives — it will be widespread.”

The EPA, defying the June 3 ruling, told farmers this week they could continue spraying until July 31 to use up their existing stock, but supplies purchased after June 3 may not be used.

It was EPA that set farmers up for the prospect of worse heartbreak and financial loss. Farmers would be smart to abide by the court ruling rather than place more faith in a defiant Trump administration with a history of creating far more problems than it solves for American agriculture.

