OTHER VOICES: Don't erase Jan. 6 by opposing commission

"What else has to happen in this country?" he asked.

It is unfortunate that some are trying to erase the memory of that day.

We must not allow that to happen.

We must not because there were brave men and women charged with protecting the Capitol who were left without help. A new inspector general's report last week offered a critical look at the apparent missteps by the leadership of the Capitol Police, saying they had clearer advance notice of the threat than previously known.

There also are questions about the conversations that political leaders had among themselves as the riot was playing out.

Initially, the Democrats’ proposal was not fair. It did not include an even number of lawmakers from each of the parties. That has been remedied. The commission also would have subpoena power, but it would require representatives appointed by both parties to sign off.

For months, the subject of a commission has simmered. Perhaps it was a mistake not to establish it immediately after the terrible events of Jan. 6. In today’s whirlwind news and political environment, it’s easy to push aside what’s gone before – especially if those events are traumatic or politically risky.