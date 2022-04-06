OTHER VOICES: Don't siphon money away from public schools in Iowa

The Iowa Senate took a misguided step last week, approving a measure that moves the state one step closer to damaging the schools where most Iowa kids are educated. The Senate approved funneling tens of millions of taxpayer dollars to private schools for what they call “student first scholarships.” Critics call them vouchers.

The proposal is one of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ highest priorities, and the Senate, which voted along partisan lines, was the easiest hurdle to clear. Now, the plan goes to the House where there has been bipartisan opposition. Not only are Democrats opposed to the idea of siphoning money from schools that already are financially challenged, but many Republicans, including in rural areas, don’t like the idea, either.

The governor tried this plan last year, and it fell short in the House. We hope that members of the House continue to stand up to the inevitable pressure being brought to bear in the closing days of the 2022 legislative session and reject this plan again.

This is a bad idea all the way round. As written, up to 10,000 kids would be eligible. But if it’s approved, legislators will surely try to expand the program.

Proponents claim parents ought to have the choice to send their kids to school where they want. We agree. But they already do, and Iowa already has a suite of financial incentives to help them with the cost. But this would siphon about $5,500 per scholarship away from public schools — which are struggling with inflation already — and divert it to private schools.

Remember the 2.5% increase in funding the Legislature approved this year? It’s only a third the current inflation rate. It hardly seems the time to add to their financial challenges.

Backers of this plan also say this is mostly to benefit poor and minority kids who can’t afford to pay for private school. But if that were the case, why did Reynolds shift from her more targeted approach last year to make this money more widely available? A household of four could have an income of $111,000 a year and still qualify under this plan. Last year, the plan applied to only a limited number of schools; now, every school in the state is put at risk.

Supporters of this plan are pulling out all the stops to get it passed. Unlike last year, the governor’s plan had a financial sweetener that looked like it was aimed at appealing to rural legislators. Her plan included a special pot of money to help soften the financial blow for a third of the districts around the state. But that money isn’t for the schools in this area.

This special pot of money was reserved for school districts with fewer than 500 students. (The Senate bill tweaked that provision a bit and set aside the money for districts that share administrators, superintendents, etc., meaning small districts around the state.).

Even the governor’s extra money for rural districts didn’t make this plan any more palatable for schools in those areas, though. Rural School Advocates of Iowa, which represents rural districts in the state, opposed the governor’s plan. They clearly know this idea is bad for kids in the country just as it is for kids in the city.

We don’t know what might happen to the proposal in the House, as backers seek to attract votes. But we can’t imagine that further tweaks would make this plan worth supporting.

Majority Republicans in the Legislature are already passing expensive new transparency measures for Iowa’s public schools. They’ve done this because they say parents need to know what’s going on in their kids’ schools. But does it make any sense to add these new obligations for public schools and, at the same time, take money away and send it to private schools that aren’t being asked to follow the same rules?

Iowans ought to be able to send their kids to the schools they want. But there already are ways to do that. We haven’t even touched on Iowa’s open enrollment process.

At a time when Iowa’s schools already face financial headwinds and looming teacher shortages, not to mention myriad other hurdles educating kids in today’s world, it doesn’t make sense to siphon money away from the very schools where more than 90% of kids attend classes – and where the vast majority will remain.

Ultimately, they deserve the support of the Iowa Legislature.

