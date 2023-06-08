Book banning is nothing new for public schools. In the 1980’s, I was teaching Lord of the Flies. One day, I took a call from a grandpa convinced I was ruining his granddaughter’s life by introducing her to characters like Piggy, Jack, and the gang.

According to grandpa, the book was porno about a bunch of boys stranded on an island who become savages. I was happy at least he understood the basic plot.

But my happiness was short lived when he called me, “A dirty, commie, liberal who shouldn’t be teaching.” I was 23, didn’t know any communists, but knew I’d soon be fired.

Just as I started to respond about the free exchange of ideas in class and as the imaginary fife and drum music revved up as background music, the phone went dead.

I was furious; grandpa hung up.

But I discovered in my frantic pacing, the cord had disconnected from the phone. I had hung up on him. I quickly plugged it back in to apologize, and hoping I could finish my stirring speech. He was gone.

Now, I knew I was fired.

But my principal visited that class a couple of times, got bored and even dozed off once. I let him sleep. He didn’t come back.

The difference is that in the 1980’s, grandpa didn’t have the majority party in both chambers of the legislature and the Iowa governor on his side passing laws that gave him power to silence discussion about those stranded boys.

Gov. Reynolds recently signed Senate File 496, a bill that’s a Republican wish list for public schools and is a horrible, but vague law. Their wish list contains attacks on public schools, and it means the educational family must work together on how to keep their wishes from becoming our nightmares.

Specifically, part of the new law bans books with written or visual descriptions of sex acts from school libraries and classrooms, except for religious texts like the Bible, Torah and Qur’an.

Simple to write. Hard to interpret.

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with parents deciding what their children should read. But there’s something terribly wrong with parents deciding for every child in the public school what should be read, especially if that decision is based on hearing selected passages read on AM radio or “Fox Entertain the Base News.” Educators can’t wait for the scream machine to kick in. The time to plan is now.

School boards

Find some of the many parents who want books in the classroom that educate and challenge kids. Unlock those voices.

You already have board policies detailing procedures on removing books. This summer is the time to review and strengthen those procedures. For example, parents who want to remove a book need to have read the entire book, not just the passage they are objecting to. Find teachers and parents who will confront the complainers with questions. Don’t overreact.

Administrators

Agree as an administrative team the steps you’ll take when book banning parents are at your doorstep.

Don’t overreact. If one parent is screaming about a book don’t immediately fold like an old lawn chair. Use the process established by the school board. I know you want to avoid conflict but use the process.

Teachers

Don’t start tossing books just because you believe they may be a problem. They might not be. Get support from your principal before there’s a book banning storm. Don’t overreact.

President Dwight Eisenhower, no liberal, said it best, “Don’t join the book burners. Don’t think you are going to conceal faults by concealing the evidence that they exist.”

Bruce Lear, who lives in Sioux City, has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for 11 years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association regional director for 27 years until retiring.