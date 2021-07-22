OTHER VOICES: Efforts underway to address Nebraska nurse shortage, but challenge remains

Nebraska needs more nurses — many more. Demand is high in the state’s metropolitan areas of Omaha and Lincoln, but the shortfall, relative to population, is especially severe in much of rural Nebraska.

Nursing programs at colleges and universities across the state have implemented innovative strategies to address the shortage. Enrollment in recent years has been notably on the rise. Creighton University’s nursing program, for example, saw a pre-COVID increase of about 35% over three years. And the number of nurses in Nebraska has long been on a significant upswing.

Still, the gains haven’t been enough to close the gap. The sparsity of nurses in much of rural Nebraska is a particular concern. Eleven rural counties, in recent surveys, reported zero registered nurses; nine counties, no licensed practical nurses; and eight counties, no nurses of either kind. Most of these counties are in the Sandhills.

In all, the latest report from the University of Nebraska Medical Center says, Nebraska needs nearly 4,200 more nurses to meet statewide demand. That shortfall is equivalent to more than 14% of the 28,556 total nursing positions currently filled statewide.

By 2025, UNMC projects the statewide nursing shortfall to stand at 5,436 positions.