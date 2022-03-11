OTHER VOICES: 'Energy independence' and future U.S. plans

At the very least, it appears the war in Ukraine has produced one point upon which Americans can agree: This country must do more to become “energy independent.”

But after that, the path forward diverges mightily.

With oil prices surging amid war and sanctions, there are those who are arguing the United States should expand oil drilling and restart the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project that was to send Alberta tar sand oil from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico.

There are also those proclaiming that it’s time to move more toward renewable energy, not only to expand our energy reserves, but also to combat the effects of climate change.

Fossil fuels are a short-term answer, while renewable energy is increasingly becoming a fact of the present and will define our future. The issue, of course, is getting to the point where renewable energy is feasible in a society geared largely (but gradually less so) to run on petrol.

The current crisis’s impact on energy prices (and the associated pain that comes with it) is nothing new. We’ve dealt with the fallout from volatile oil markets for almost 50 years, and the pain of the more turbulent times has always been acute. So, one must wonder when we will finally realize that relying so much on petroleum will always leave us prone to such hard, sometimes even devastating, fluctuations.

The demand to achieve energy independence by drilling for more oil and to remove us from reliance on foreign producers is both simplistic and complex.

As it turns out, this nation has learned lessons from the past: According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the United States has emerged in the past decade as the world’s leading producer of oil, accounting for 20% of all oil on the market. Through continual development in places such as North Dakota and elsewhere, we have become a fossil-fuel superpower, producing an estimated average of about 18.61 million barrels a day. (Notably, the U.S. consumes an estimated 20.54 million barrels per day, also tops in the world.)

However, drilling for more U.S. oil doesn’t mean it will be earmarked for domestic consumption. American companies sell to the world, just as foreign interests do. Unless the U.S. begins mandating that oil produced domestically must remain here (which isn’t exactly a “free market” approach), we will continue to be at the mercy of what the global market dictates. As such, “energy independence” may be more of a handy slogan and a dream than an achievable goal.

There’s also the issue of Alberta tar sand oil, which — contrary to what you might conclude based on some of the current rhetoric — is pumped through the U.S. via pipelines already (including one that passes on the east side of Yankton) without the Keystone XL pipeline. Meanwhile, overall U.S. pipeline capacity is far from full. Last December, Reuters reported that the nation’s oil pipelines were running only at 50% capacity, mostly due to the recent downward trends in the oil market.

On the other hand, renewable energy is growing. For instance, the current spike in fuel prices is causing more people to turn toward electric or hybrid vehicles, including electric trucks. Also, more industries are retooling for renewable fuels. And with climate change now a primary concern for most countries, the move away from fossil fuels figures to accelerate.

However, the U.S. is still in an early transition phase and figures to have a dependence on fossil fuels to some degree for a few decades. Renewable energy is the long-term solution, but the changeover to it will take time.

Which brings us to the current moment. This crisis may be a game-changer in that transition; perhaps now, we will commit more vigorously to a move away from fossil fuels. But in the meantime, we must deal with the issues now, which should produce an intriguing debate in the weeks ahead.

