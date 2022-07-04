OTHER VOICES: Ernst thanks pro-life supporters for their efforts

For decades, in late January millions of people from every corner of our country and from all walks of life have gathered in Washington, D.C. From families and students, to community leaders and so many others, these folks—including many from Iowa—have joined together every year and peacefully marched through our nation’s capital and to the U.S. Supreme Court in defense of life. It’s what has come to be known as the annual March for Life.

As a proud and lifelong member of the pro-life community and a member of the Pro-Life Caucus in Congress, I have long fought to protect and defend life. That’s why for many years I’ve had the pleasure of hosting Iowans who make the trip to Washington each year for the March for Life, or even participating in the march myself. Each year, it’s brought me such joy to see Americans from across the country joining together to celebrate, defend, and fight for life.

Our pro-life movement has faced, and continues to face, adversity from opponents, including threats of violence. In Iowa, tragically, we have even seen some of these threats acted upon, like one far-left radical group who declared it “open season” on pregnancy counseling centers in our state. This kind of intimidation is horrific and cannot be tolerated. But these threats haven’t deterred us – not for one second.

After nearly five decades, thanks to the tireless efforts of all those who participated in the March for Life and so many other demonstrations and gatherings to promote and defend life, this past week our pro-life movement won a major victory in the Supreme Court.

Last week, the Supreme Court announced a landmark ruling in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It was a decision by the highest court in the land that reflects the science, saves lives, and brings policymaking power back to the American people and their elected officials. But it could not have been possible without the countless organizations, leaders, and volunteers who have advocated for the unborn. Without them, we simply would not be where we are today. That’s why I joined my friend and colleague Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee just days ago on a Senate resolution to recognize and celebrate the pro-life cause and, importantly, all the individuals and volunteers who make up our movement.

As I’ve said many times before, protecting life and the most vulnerable among us is the most important measure of any society. Every single life is precious. No life should ever be ignored, devalued, or forgotten. So, to every single person who has worked hard over the last 50 years to protect and defend life, including all the Americans—and Iowans—who have journeyed to Washington, D.C. every late January, I say to you: thank you. Together, we are making a difference for countless unborn lives.

Joni Ernst, a native of Red Oak and a combat veteran, represents Iowa in the U.S. Senate.

