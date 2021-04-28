OTHER VOICES: Ethanol mandate would be wrong move for Iowa

The mandate overrules the trust Iowans have instilled in their local businesses to provide the products demanded by their customers and community. Consumers, not government - are the best decision makers in the economy.

Despite the claims otherwise, the implications being brought forward in this bill reflect a mandate disguised as a fuel standard, forcing a heavy burden on the backs of retailers, wholesalers, distributors, and consumers. Retailers will also be forced to categorize certain fuels with new restrictive labeling that will mislead consumers into thinking they can’t use certain fuels in their vehicles. The mandate approach will close businesses and ultimately result in a tax forced on consumers. FUELIowa supports the history of successful private investment and meaningful incentives that have grown the Iowa retail fuel industry.

To not leave any doubt, also consider that this bill immediately bans the use of regular 87 octane gasoline. This fuel is actively used by Iowans for a variety of uses, including in their vehicles, lawn mowers, and other machinery. If Iowans choose to use non-ethanol gasoline, they will likely need to go with premium fuel instead, an increase over 50 cents per gallon each fill.