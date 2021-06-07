OTHER VOICES: Even out of office, Trump is still bilking taxpayers; Congress should act

Trump even tried to get a G7 global economic summit held at Trump National Doral Miami Golf Resort, backing down only after rare pushback from Congress. Despite that defeat, Trump’s companies still managed to bill the U.S. government for at least $2.5 million during his time in office.

Trump’s exit from office hasn’t ended his fleecing of the taxpayers. Providing security for life to ex-presidents is a sad necessity in today’s world, but squeezing that arrangement for an ex-president’s personal enrichment isn’t. The Washington Post’s review of expense records from the time Trump left office on Jan. 20 until the end of April found the Secret Service had paid Mar-a-Lago a total of $40,011.15 during that time alone for room rentals of $396.15 nightly the entire time. That was for one room that Secret Service agents used as workspace while Trump stayed at the property.

Trump is, by his own assertions, a multibillionaire, whose tax-funded spending as president on his constant travel to his own properties already was likely unprecedented, and who is now entitled to taxpayer-funded protection for life. Given all that, it wouldn’t seem a terrible sacrifice to set aside a workspace at the sprawling resort at no or reduced cost to the taxpayers.

Congress can’t force such reasonableness on this historically unreasonable and selfish president — but it could require that the standard rates that government is normally allowed to pay for hotels and travel would apply to post-presidential security as well. It’s time, at last, for the taxpayers to close this blank checkbook.

