OTHER VOICES: Extend legal protections for Iowa's 'Dreamers'

Immigrants in the Hawkeye state have always held a special place in my heart and the hearts of many Iowans. In fact, 40% of our state’s population growth in 2020 came from immigrants alone. They are critical to our labor force, enrich our cities and counties with culture, stabilize enrollment in many of our schools and otherwise contribute to Iowa’s thriving communities in countless ways.

This is especially true when it comes to Iowa’s Dreamer population, who came to the U.S. with their families at a young age and have spent most of their lives knowing Iowa as home. Thanks to temporary deportation protections and work authorizations under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, over 2,000 individuals have been able to earn an education, launch their careers, raise a family and fully integrate themselves within our communities. As a result, our economy flourished due to annual contributions and our communities have been enriched by the talents and gifts of these men and women who now call Iowa home.

Unfortunately, DACA recipients are facing imminent danger as the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals will rule on the legality of the DACA policy any day now. It is anticipated that a decision will be negative and result in the termination of the policy that will also halt renewals, potentially leading to a tumultuous battle in the Supreme Court. With this looming, and without Congress establishing a pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients, and all Dreamers, these individuals and their families are bracing for impact – not to mention the communities and businesses they support.

According to a recent report by FWD.us, ending DACA without a solution from Congress will cost Iowa’s economy $188 million in annual GDP losses. We’ll also lose hardworking and valuable community members across Iowa. Without DACA, men and women across Iowa would not have been able to achieve higher education and secure jobs where they are making a difference in our cities and counties across the state. Despite their ambition, skills, and willingness to work hard, these DACA recipients will be unable to continue providing for our state if the policy is struck down.

As a faith leader and a former law enforcement official, I know how important it is for everyone in the community to work together towards a goal of creating a better community for all. In my current position as chief of staff and director of Pastoral Planning for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sioux City, I have been able to further explore my passion for service, and this is a community that clearly serves us in return. DACA recipients, and all Dreamers, fill much-needed jobs, contribute to our economic prosperity and give of themselves to better our country and our communities. In a region that continues to experience a reduction in population the shimmering lights of hope come from a growing and emerging immigrant population inclusive of our DACA recipients and our Dreamers.

I see the cultural and economic consequences Iowa will suffer without action by Senators Grassley and Ernst to find a bipartisan solution that provides a permanent legislative solution for Dreamers. So far, Congress has dropped the ball on legislation to protect Dreamers, even though most Americans agree on a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. It is my prayer that this impending court decision will be the nudge lawmakers need to pass a bipartisan solution.

Now is the time to act before it is too late.

Deacon Mark Prosser is the chief of staff and director of Pastoral Planning for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sioux City. He oversees Multicultural Ministries for the Catholic Diocese. He further serves on the board of directors for the National Immigration Forum based in Washington, D.C.