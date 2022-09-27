OTHER VOICES: Extreme drought prompts frequent burn bans in Yankton County

Lately, it may feel a little like a running joke whenever Yankton County declares a burn ban. It seems that such declarations are followed within a few days by just enough rainfall to lift the ban and allow open burning in the county again. (One almost wishes the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) would announce such a ban whenever the rain is needed.)

But burn bans are serious business and should not be taken lightly. While those little shots of occasional rain may help things temporarily, they don’t do much to alter the long-term trajectory.

Last week’s U.S. Drought Monitor update plainly spelled that out. Most of Yankton County was rated at D4, or exceptional, drought, which is the maximum drought level on the scale. That doesn’t happen often, and it puts an emphasis on what the situation is here, as well as in eastern Bon Homme County and northern Clay County, which are part of the D4 bullseye covering most of Yankton County.

This past weekend, the YCOEM issued yet another declaration that no open burning was advised in the county. While it may be easy to grow weary of the pendulum swings between imposed bans and lifted bans, it remains essential to heed them.

We’re entering a time of the year when the level of normal precipitation usually rises, which means every dry day puts us even further behind average. Also, the crops (what’s left of them, at least) are turning and becoming dry and withered, and they will be especially prone to sparks from combines during harvest. In a few weeks, more general vegetation will begin to go dormant ahead of the oncoming winter season, which will create an even more combustible situation across the countryside.

Meanwhile, a year of on-and-off burn bans may have some landowners behind in whatever plans they have to burn piles or other such controlled fires. They may see this as the time to address matters. The YCOEM understands the need, which is why the burn bans have been lifted when conditions have nominally improved.

Now, Yankton County is in D4 trouble, and it’s important for everyone to heed these open-burn restrictions, which are imposed only when absolutely needed and lifted whenever possible. The current ban, like all burning bans, has been imposed for a reason, and it should be taken very seriously. It’s no joking matter.