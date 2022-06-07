OTHER VOICES: Finding and honoring graves of Genoa students would help Nebraska heal

The latest news out of Genoa, Nebraska — the former home of one of the nation’s largest federal Native American boarding schools — is both sad and uplifting.

Sad that the recent search for an unmarked burial site near the town is a stark reminder of the shameful past government policy of removing Native American children from their parents.

Sad that some of those children died away from their families while at schools like the Genoa Indian Industrial School, established in a misguided attempt at cultural indoctrination and vocational instruction. Genoa, the fourth such school in the U.S., operated from 1884 to 1934.

And sad that those children were treated so disrespectfully in death.

A federal investigation has so far identified more than 500 deaths at 19 schools, although it’s believed that the number could climb to thousands or even tens of thousands. At least 86 children are thought to have died at Genoa.

So where’s the uplifting part? Well, as World-Herald staff writer Jessica Wade reported last week, a serious effort is underway to find Genoa’s lost school cemetery, which holds out hope that the school’s dead will finally be properly honored.

A 1920 plat map suggests the possible location of the cemetery site, although efforts to use ground-penetrating radar produced inconclusive results last fall.

Last month, however, specially trained dogs were able to narrow the search zone. The dogs can detect the odor of gases that remain underground long after a body has started to decompose.

The next step will be additional searches in the area identified by the dogs, including more ground-penetrating radar and metal detecting. If graves are found, tribal leaders ultimately will decide whether to excavate.

Whatever the final outcome, the efforts to find the cemetery are bringing hope to people like Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Indian Affairs Commission. “It’s so important,” said gaiashkibos, whose mother attended the school.

As we said last year, paying attention to the school’s history isn’t a matter of living in the past. Instead, it offers a chance for all Nebraskans to try to understand and acknowledge the mistakes of the past, which sets the stage for moving forward.

It’s helpful for us all to consider the impact of those schools on the Native children who were forced to attend them and were forbidden to embrace their own culture. Finding the Genoa school cemetery and properly honoring the lives of the children who died there would aid the process of reconciliation.

