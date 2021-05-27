OTHER VOICES: Focus on mental health year-round

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it has probably never gotten as much public attention as it has this year. That’s both good and bad.

To address the stigma around mental health disorders, we must talk about them openly and honestly year-round. As the Rosecrance Jackson Centers regional president, it has been refreshing to see mental health in the spotlight for a sustained period. Unfortunately, I also know that is because many of us are struggling.

Mental illness affects one in five adults and one in six youth in a normal year. With COVID-19, that number doubled for adults. The past 12 months have been particularly difficult for those who struggle because they had to adjust to isolation and care by phone or video.

It is tough to talk about something this sensitive, but maybe now is the best time any of us might have to ask how our loved ones truly are doing. Once you have that first conversation, don’t let it be a just a May thing, or wait until we’re reminded again during Recovery Month in September. Make relationship-building check-ins a part of your life every day. The more you connect, the brighter someone’s world becomes through the joy of real relationships.